Often when women are harassed on the street, they do not understand how to react. Is it ok to confront the catcaller or is it better to ignore? Well, a 20-year-old woman from Amsterdam, Noa Jansma, found an ingenious way to deal with eve-teasers. Instead of turning a deaf ear to them or verbally engaging in a fight, the young woman took selfies with her tormentors and posted them on Instagram.

The most beautiful thing about her month-long project documenting the incidents is that rather than being sly about it, she actually asked her catcallers to pose with her. It was noted that harassers did not shy away from it, rather willingly posed with her, giving a powerful message of how these men do not realise what they've done.

#dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

In her Instagram account, Dear Catcallers, she posted 30 pictures and the account has amassed over 45,000 followers.

Before starting the project she wrote: "This Instagram has the aim to create awareness about the objectification of women in daily life. Since many peop[le still don't know how often and in whatever context 'catcalling' happens, I'll be showing my catcallers within the period of one month."

#dearcatcallers ... after following me for straight 10 minutes "sexy girl Where you goin'?? Can I come with you ?" ... A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Nao further explained by saying: "By making the selfie, both the objectification and the object are assembled in one composition. Myself, as the object, standing in front of the catcallers represents the reversed power ratio which is caused by this project."

In the pictures, you would observe Jansma gives a straight-faced expression and the catcallers grinning and posing with her. Jansma wrote in her account that being catcalled is 'not a compliment'.

#dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Jansma had this idea in her head for quite some time but after two men harassed her on a train, she thought of taking an action. Reportedly, Jansma said: "They're not at all suspicious because they find what they do completely normal." In fact, over the course of the month, only one man has asked her why she wants to take a selfie, which says it all.

After finishing the project, Jansma mentioned that she wants to pass on the Instagram account to other girls around the globe to contribute their own posts to the account.

Here are some more selfies of Nao with her catcallers:

"Ey sexy Chiquita! A donde vas sola?/Ey sexygirl, Where are you going alone?" #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

Classic 2.0 "psssst, whoooooop, Can he have your number?" #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

#dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Aug 29, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

"Wohoo look! *laughing and loud whistling* " #dearcatcallers A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

#dearcatcallers The classic A post shared by dearcatcallers (@dearcatcallers) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:43am PDT