Vaishnav Girish, who rose to fame with his singing talent by participating in reality TV show Indian Idol Junior in 2015, is back with a bang as the contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs on Zee TV.

During the challenger audition, Vaishnav mesmerised the judges by singing the song Bin Tere from Bollywood movie I Hate Luv Storys. The breathtaking performance impressed all the jury members, who came on stage to bless him for his exceptional talent.

Jury Raja Hasan was in tears, while music director Himesh Reshammiya asked Vaishnav to sing for him in future and called him the VG Suroon ka Baahubali. Mentors Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali were also all praise for the young talent's remarkable gig.

"There it is...My very first performance in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs...:) Bin Tere...One of my all time favourites...Received a lot of appreciation from all the judges...Hope you all will enjoy it...:) :) :) Please share your valuable feedback as comments...!! [sic]," Vaishnav wrote while sharing the video on his Facebook page.

The viral video has been garnering a stupendous response from netizens, and at the time of reporting, it was viewed by over 2.1 million users on Facebook. "Thank you sooo much for the love and support. Words would not be enough to express my happiness. Please keep supporting [sic]," the talented singer replied to comments on social media.

Who is Vaishnav?

Vaishnav, who hails from Thrissur in Kerala, is not a new face for the television audience. The talented singer has participated in several reality shows and was the third runner up of the second season of Indian Idol Junior in 2015. He was the title winner of Surya TV's music show Surya Singer Season 2 and had participated in Indian Music League on Flowers TV.

Watch Vaishnav Girish's viral video here:

Here are some of the other best performances of Vaishnav:

-

-