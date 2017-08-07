Some of the most successful and wealthiest entrepreneurs take years to become a billionaire while some are just lucky enough to strike gold at an early age. We bring to you a list of seven self-made billionaires under the age of 35. Read on to see who made it to the list.

Mark Zuckerberg

The 33-year-old co-founder, chairman and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, holds the number one position as the self-made billionaire. His net worth is $70.5 billion. At the age of 22, he had $1 million in the bank. Currently, with mobile ad sales, Facebook is reaping billions. Zuckerberg is a Harvard University dropout who founded the social network in 2004.

Dustin Moskovitz

Dustin Moskovitz, 33, co-founded Facebook along with Mark Zuckerberg who was his then-roommate in Harvard University dorm. His net worth is $13.5 billion, making him the second youngest self-made billionaire in the list.

Eduardo Saverin

Eduardo Saverin, 35, is also one of the co-founders of Facebook. A net worth of $9.3 billion makes him the third one in the list. In 2009, Saverin relocated to Singapore and has been investing in many local start-ups. He also holds a minority stake in Facebook, the shares of which have jumped up by almost 30 per cent since last year.

Evan Spiegel

Evan Spiegel, 27, is the CEO and co-founder of Snapchat. Spiegel, who co-founded Sanpchat with friend Bobby Murphy, has a net worth of $3.1 billion. He is the youngest billionaire on the list.

Bobby Murphy

Bobby Murphy, the co-founder of Snapchat, has a net worth of 3.1 billion. The 29-year-old billionaire and the CEO of the company had turned down an acquisition offer of $3 billion by Facebook.

Nathan Blecharczyk

With a net worth of $3.8 billion, 34-year-old Nathan Blecharczyk is one of the youngest billionaires. He is the co-founder and chief technology officer of San Francisco-based Airbnb. It was launched in 2008 and over 60 million people have used this service.

Elizabeth Holmes

The 34-year-old is the world's youngest self-made woman billionaire. She is the founder and CEO of Theranos. Elizabeth Holmes had founded the blood-testing company in 2003. Currently, her net worth is $3.6 billion.