He Lingsheng and his wife Chen Zongrong were born on the same day in 1917. They turned 100 on Wednesday (4 October) and their entire family of five generations came together to make it a memorable celebration for He and Chen.
Meet the centenarian Chinese couple who celebrated their 100th birthday in style
He Lingsheng and his wife Chen Zongrong were born on the same day in 1917. They turned 100 on Wednesday (4 October) and their entire family of five generations came together to make it a memorable celebration for He and Chen.
- October 7, 2017 17:16 IST
-