Have you ever thought that pulling on an underpant can get you a Guinness World Record. Yes, it sounds bizarre for many but it is not as easy as you think.

Meet Silvio Sabba — the Italian man who pulled on the maximum number of underpants in 30 seconds – 13 to be precise.

Sabba, who hails from Rodano in Milan, is a prolific record breaker. His new record of wearing the most number of underpants in 30 seconds added yet another Guinness certificate to his list.

The even more interesting thing is the strategy used by Sabba to achieve this record. He laid down the underpants on a table as he picks each one to wear. In a perfect leap, he slips his legs through the holes before pulling above the waist.

Interestingly, Sabba has broken his own record this time. "It may seem like a simple task, but this challenge has been pushed so far that the record has only ever been broken by one pair of underpants for each successful attempt," according to GWR.

Sabba achieved the record on June 25, 2017, and its video was officially shared on the Facebook and YouTube pages of GWR last week.

Want to break this record?

If you think you can break this existing record, here's a chance for you. Click HERE to apply. Also, there exists another category that allows the participation of two people, one as the "wearer" and other as the "dresser". Read details HERE.

Check the video below:

