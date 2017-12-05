For everybody in the 20 somethings complaining about how they are too old to start the journey towards getting ripped – your excuses have been busted. A 50-year-old man, popularly known as "Ripped Grandpa" has become the new internet sensation after photos of his ripped self went viral.

Jean Titus, a Washington DC resident, has been lifting weights for over 30 years now. Packed with an impressive 48-inch chest and 18-inch biceps, he's putting almost every fitness freak younger to him, to shame.

Also read: Japan's long-breath diet: This diet can easily blow kilograms away; here's all you need to know about it

But when asked about his craze for staying ripped, Jean said it was a different story a few years ago. "Before I got into fitness, I was a skinny kid," he recalls. "Looking back, I feel that I wasn't as strong and that I had not tapped into my true physical potential."

Jeans also reveals that he got into weight training over 30 years ago when he was just in university and claims to have 'never looked back'. "Weight-lifting was a part of the strength and conditioning training program for college athletes, of which I was one," he says.

A fitness consultant and motivational speaker, Jean's Instagram is a firm display of his dedication to the practice of working out to stay fit, via multiple videos and photos of him going about his daily fitness routine.

The Ripped Grandpa reveals that the importance of physical and mental health is recognised worldwide, and is exactly what motivates and inspires him to stay true to his regime. "I've realised over time that your most valuable asset is your physical and mental health, which is why it is so important to be in shape."

And for everybody heavily inspired and/or slightly envious of his resolute self, you'd be surprised to know what constitutes as part of his regime and diet. In Jean's own words, "I train five days a week for an hour-and-a-half each day and I feel pretty good about my body; however, I'm always striving to make improvements.

"My record lifts are 180kg bench press, 200kg dead-lift and 210kg for a squat, although I don't ego lift, I train more for performance and conditioning," shares Jean, who is still at shock over people's overwhelming response at how he has managed to stay so hunched.

And as for his secret mantra, Jean reveals that, "You are your only competition, make an effort everyday to beat yesterday's output and with that mindset, in time you will achieve your goals."

So everybody who needs that extra bit of motivation to get off their lazy backs and join the fitness parade, check out his video here!