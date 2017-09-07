Sukhvinder Kaur aka Radhe Maa, who calls herself a godwoman, has grabbed national attention with an array of controversies and eye-catching pictures on social media.

Meet Radhe Maa, the most controversial 'godwoman' of recent times!

Here's a look at top five controversies surrounding Radhe Maa:

1. An obscenity complaint filed against her says she allows devotees to kiss & hug her.

2. A woman alleged her husband's family harassed her on Radhe Maa's orders.

3. Another complaint accused the 'godwoman' of instigating family of seven to commit suicide in Gujarat.

4. Dolly Bindra alleged that Radhe Maa organizes sex parties on a regular basis.

5. She has been banned from Kumbh mela by Dwarkapeeth Shankaracharya Swami Swarupanand.

What's your views about Radhe Maa?

