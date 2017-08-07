Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, a Pakistani-origin woman on Sunday claimed that she has been tying Rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for over two decades.

Speaking to ANI here, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh said, "I have been tying Rakhi to Narendra bhai for the last 22-23 years, excited to do it this time too."

Shaikh moved to India from Pakistan after her marriage & has been living here since. She added that, she tied her first 'rakhi' when Modi was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) worker.

She also confirmed, two days back she received a call from Prime Minister Modi in-spite of his busy schedule. Shaikh is all set to celebrate 'Raksha Bandhan' again with the PM this year.

Will this gesture help to improve Indo-Pak relations?

