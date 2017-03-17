This self-admiring pretty little Australian birdie loves to admire its good looks!

This narcissistic bush stone-curlew bird stops by this store to watch its reflection every day, a BBC report stated.

This cutester was noticed by Caitlin Raynor, a wildlife expert, who felt that this bird might feel awkward when people notice it admiring its reflection; so she added a note on the window that stated:

"I'm a bush stone-curlew, I'm fine. I just like to stare at myself in the window."

This self-adoring bird gained a lot of attention on social media and became an internet sensation in Australia, and across the world.

People on Twitter are even comparing this bird to US President Donald Trump and posting comments like:

@BBCWorld Latin name is "Trumpus Birdius" — Gary Harry Harrison (@ArmChairSJW) March 17, 2017

@BBCWorld Name it Trump. That would be perfect. I think the term Narcissistic has officially been changed to Trumpism. — Jay Vanderpool (@jayvandy) March 17, 2017

Some social media users are even complimenting the bird, calling it a 'rockstar'. Some even tweeted about this hotshot stating:

"Narcissus of the bird set," wrote one person on Twitter.

"It isn't only we vain & self-centred humans who like to gaze upon ourselves," another Twitter user wrote.

Some university students have even started a page on Facebook which shares funny memes and posts about the bird.

Check this adorable video out: