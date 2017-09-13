Aarifa Bhinderwala became an inspiration to several after her video of pole dancing, which is still considered a taboo in India, went viral last year. Aarifa is using the dance platform to overcome depression and physical troubles.

So, who is Aarifa Bhinderwala and why has she become an inspiration? Here are a few interesting things about her.

She is from a Bohra Muslim family

Born in a Bohri Muslim family, Aarifa is a resident of Mumbai.

"I come from a Bohri Muslim family. My sister wears a hijaab. I obviously dress in a certain way. Not every person who is fully covered is conservative, not every person who is wearing skimpier clothes is broad-minded," she says in her video Blush.

When did she start pole dancing?

Aarifa visited Perth, Australia, three years back when her sister gave birth to a baby boy. It was then she came across pole dancing classes. She was suffering from severe pre-menstrual depression that time and she went to see how the dance class was.

"The class began, there was this fancy light, and they had put on this beautiful music. It felt like a different world," she said. "It is very empowering because you can see what you're actually able to do with your body. If I have a best friend today I think it is my body because it went through sh*t and it still supported me."

Her biggest fan

Aarifa's biggest fan is her mother, Nafisa Bhinderwala, a retired teacher who talks about women empowerment. "If we are going to talk about women empowerment, first let's liberate ourselves, our families and then talk about the world," her mother said in the video.

Nafisa knows that in India pole dancing is still looked down upon when compared to other dance forms, but that doesn't affect her. "I am proud my daughter has chosen something different. She is breaking the myths about pole dancing and has all my support," she told CNN.

Her classes and oldest student

Aarifa takes the pole dancing class three times a week. She doesn't advertise because the word of mouth is powerful. "Word of mouth is so strong. Three students get another 10, those 10 get another 20, and my classes are full," she told CNN.

Her students are businesswomen, doctors, homemakers and models. Her oldest student is 49 years old.

Shot to fame

She became a sensation last year when media company Culture Machine made the Blush video featuring Aarifa. "Pole for me is a lot like flying. It's that feeling of letting go and one of the beautiful ways to connect yourself," she says in the video, which has been viewed over 1.3 million times since it was uploaded on YouTube.