Amid growing concerns over the deadly game 'Blue Whale Challenge', a new initiative called the 'Pink Whale Challenge' has been launched.

The 'Pink Whale Challenge', also called 'Baleia Rosa', originated in Brazil in April and is a "happier alternative" to the 'Blue Whale Challenge' that gained attraction and killed several teenagers across the globe.

On the contrary, the 'Pink Whale Challenge' aims to spread 'love' and 'happiness' to counter the depressing online suicide game. It attempts to encourage life unlike the 'Blue Whale Challenge', which lays down several tasks including psychologically twisted games and self-inflicted wounds. The final task of the online game is to commit suicide.

But now the 'Pink Whale Challenge' is here to "prove that the internet can be used to viralise the good". It is already a hit with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram users across the world.

"The goal is to prove that the internet can also be used to spread love, that's why the Pink Whale was born," their official website, baleiarosa.com.br, says.

How does the 'Pink Whale Challenge' work?

Those who wish to take the 'Pink Whale Challenge' need to visit their website and sign up. Once a user signs up, he/she will receive an email similar to the one below:

After this comes the first task of the challenge.

Don't worry! This challenge will not dare you to cut yourself or watch horrifying videos at 4 in the morning. The 'Pink Whale Challenge' only asks you to:

The only commonality between the 'Pink Whale Challenge' and its evil twin 'Blue Whale Challenge' is that both ask its users to perform 50 tasks within the span of 50 days. The only difference is that the former asks its players to be happy and encourages life while the latter encourages death.

The 'Pink Whale Challenge' has some interesting tasks for players — smiling at someone on the street, apologising or forgiving someone, writing on your skin how much you love someone, unblocking a friend on a social networking site, telling your family how much you love them and also something crazy like yelling "I love myself" in the middle of a street, among other things.

Day 22: Make a playlist of your favorite songs and listen to them after you finish #pinkwhalechallenge #f57 #stopbluewhale. — Anonymous (@anonymous150899) May 21, 2017

I wanted to play the #bluewhalechallenge but i received a #pinkwhalechallenge instead.

IT'S MORE FUN THAN HARMING UR SELF GUYS. pic.twitter.com/2P3bOZJg4x — SAM (@howrsam) July 25, 2017

The final task of this "happier alternative" to the 'Blue Whale Challenge' is not to commit suicide by jumping off a terrace but to spread happiness and feel better yourself by helping someone, either a person or an animal, in need.

The Pink Whale is also available as a free app on Android and iOS devices.