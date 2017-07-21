The Championships have been running since the 1960s and is held in the village of Congham near King's Lynn, England. This year's festivities involved the participation of over 150 snails. The championship heats are held throughout the afternoon with a grand final at the end with all the heat winners.

Each race is initiated with his iconic shout of "ready, steady, slow!"

The snail that emerges from the fray victorious is granted a silver tankard which is stuffed with a leafy reward of lettuce leaves. This year's winner was Larry, owned and trained by Tara Beasley 41, from Castle Acre in Norfolk.

Check out the video.