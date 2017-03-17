The trailer of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 is the talk of the nation. People across the country have gone crazy over the trailer and appreciated the team for coming up with a video packed with action, emotion and VFX.

Appreciation is pouring in from every nook and corner of the country for SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and other cast. But, not many people are aware about the man behind the crisp editing of the trailer. His name is Vamsi Atluri, who has worked under the guidance of the director.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with Vamsi Atluri for a quick interview on Friday. Below are some excerpts from the interview:

Please give a brief introduction of yourself, background, work experience, etc.

I'm originally from Vijayawada, pursued my interest in films and movie making in my undergraduate and post graduate studies. I moved to Hyderabad in 2008 to follow my dreams of working in the movie industry. I worked with news channels as an editor for about three years, before taking it up as a freelancer. I joined Arka Mediaworks in 2014 and have been working on video content here since!

How do you feel after receiving so much of appreciation and mainly from SS Rajamouli himself on Twitter?

It's quite overwhelming, but also extremely satisfying to see the appreciation and response the trailer is receiving. SS Rajamouli's tweet this morning was such a surprise and such a genuine gesture!

How was it working with SS Rajamouli and were you under any pressure considering that he is a demanding director?

It is something I've always dreamed of. Having the opportunity to work with such a visionary director like SS Rajamouli on a huge project like Baahubali.. it's crazy! It's different working with someone who has a very clear vision of what he wants. It wasn't much pressure working with him as I also had Karthikeya to help out, and ensure that the director's vision was conveyed. I think I was under more pressure, just with the fact that it was the trailer of Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion, and the audience's expectations from it!

Which are your future projects?

Let's see where life takes me.