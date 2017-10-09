Tattoos have become immensely popular in recent years. From celebrities to commoners, everyone is attracted to this new trend which is inspired by ancient body art. However, a relatively new craze of eyeball tattoo appears to be the latest and the most extreme of them all. This new fad is scary rather than stylish but a Delhi-based tattoo artist and piercer, Karan became the first Indian to get his eyeballs tattooed.

The eyeball tattoo is also known as sclera tattoo and in this procedure, the colour is injected into the white portion of the eyeballs with needles and the change is permanent. It is scarier than you think. This tattoo procedure made it to the news recently after a Canadian model tried doing it which went wrong and she ended up partially blind.

The Delhi artist, however, didn't care about the risks. Karan spent months thinking whether to go for the permanent procedure or not and finally decided to go ahead which cost him lakhs. He got it done at a tattoo studio in New York by an Australian tattoo artist, who 'invented' eyeball tattooing, Karan said.

According to Indiatimes, he started getting tattoos since the age of 13. He has innumerable tattoos on his body and has an exact 22 piercings.

The tattoo enthusiast says: "I have been challenging and conquering pain by getting 12 hours continuous long tattoo sessions by 3 artists working at same time on my body. I can absorb any amount of pain of any sort."

Well, if you think he'll stop with just eyeball tattoo, you are wrong, the Karan revealed that he is working on a full body suit and it will be completed soon. He added: "I will reveal my nude photo shoot with fully inked first Indian body soon."