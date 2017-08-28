CBI special court judge Jagdeep Singh is being hailed as a hero after he convicted the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in the 2002 rape case on Friday. Since the verdict, people from across the country have not stopped praising the judge, who announced the judgement despite immense pressure.

But what do we know about Jagdeep Singh? Take a look at some interesting facts about him.

His background

Jagdeep Singh hails from Haryana and studied law at Panjab University in around 2000. After completing his studies, he practised as both civil and criminal lawyer in the Punjab and Haryana High Court until 2012.

"He was a bright student. He is considered a very hardworking and upright officer," a Haryana judicial officer, who has known Jagdeep since his college days, told Hindustan Times.

A no-nonsense judge

His colleagues and lawyers have described him as a no-nonsense person, who likes to keep a low profile. He is also known for his competence and toughness.

"Singh likes keeping a low profile and is a man of few words. But all those who know him vouch for his competence and integrity," HT quoted a lawyer, who has practised with him, as saying.

His stint as the CBI special judge

In 2012, he joined the judicial services in 2012 and was posted at Sonepat town in Haryana. Four years later, he was posted as the CBI special judge. This was his second posting as a judicial officer.

His Samaritan act

In 2016, when he was going to Panchkula from Hisar, he encountered a serious road accident. He stopped his car to help the four road-accident victims and immediately called the emergency number for an ambulance. But when the operator told him, "Will the ambulance come flying?" he took the victims to the hospital in his official car and a private vehicle, which had stopped to help them.