The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons, in her report submitted to her seniors, shook the Karnataka Prisons department by claiming that AIADMK general secretary Sasikala was given "royal treatment" in a Bengaluru jail.

Although the DGP (Prisons) have slammed her report and asked for evidence to back the allegations, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has 'ordered a high-level inquiry'.

India salutes the lady 'Dabangg' for daring to stand up for truth!

Check out the video.