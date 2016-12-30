Meet Freddy - the worlds tallest dog

  • December 30, 2016 16:23 IST
    By ITN
Great Dane Freddy has been crowned the world’s tallest dog by Guinness World Records. Almost eight foot tall on his hind legs and weighing 14 stones, this pooch costs almost £100 pound a week to feed.
