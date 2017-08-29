The New York Times reported on Monday (28 August) that businessman Felix Sater told then-candidate Donald Trumps lawyer in 2015 that he was working on a real estate deal that could help get Donald elected. Sater was emailing Michael Cohen about building a Trump Tower in Moscow, as was reported Sunday night by The Washington Post.
Meet Felix Sater, the Trump adviser who bragged Moscow project could get Donald elected
August 29, 2017
