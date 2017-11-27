Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the South African model, was crowned as Miss Universe 2017 by outgoing titleholder Miss France Iris Mittenaere at The AXIS theatre of Planet Hollywood resort and casino in Las Vegas on November 27.
Nel Peters is the second South African contestant to be crowned Miss Universe. She won the title by competing with 91 others.
The Sedgefield native impressed the judges during the question and answer segment of the international beauty pageant by answering a question on various issues faced by women.
"In some places, women get paid 75% of what men earn for doing the same job, working the same hours and I do not believe that this is right. I think we should have equal work for equal pay for women all over the world," Miss South Africa said.
Nel Peters also spoke about her quality that she is very proud of and explained how she is planning to apply that quality during her time as Miss Universe.
"As Miss Universe, you have to be confident in who you are. Miss Universe has to overcome her fears and teach others to do the same. And nothing is ever too much to ask for. That is exactly who I am," the Sedgefield native said.
Here are a few things that you need to know about Miss Universe 2017:
- The 22-year-old business management graduate was born on 28 June 1995 in Sedgefield, Western Cape.
- She became a part of the fashion world at a very young age and began her pageantry career by competing in the Miss South Africa 2017 competition.
- Both the parents of Nel Peters are remarried and she has always been proud of the fact that she has four parents.
- Miss South Africa enjoys scrapbooking and making handmade cards.
- A Sedgefield native has once said that her biggest motive is her step sister, who is disabled.
Today @jacodbruyn and his team will be following me around to get to know Demi a bit better. This will be episode one of #rememberwhereyoucamefrom and it will be featured on the @aesthetix_era page. Stay tuned! Ps: @jacodbruyn took on a @bodytecsa class with me, not sure who had more fun? #jacodebruyn #bodytec #misssouthafrica2017
- Nel Peters loves hiking and road races. She also enjoys trail runs.
- Miss South Africa made history at her high school by holding two leadership positions. When she was in grade 11, she was elected as George City Council's Deputy Junior Mayor, according to Sunday Times.
- Albert Einstein's quote – "The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no-one else has ever been before" – is her favourite quote.