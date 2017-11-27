Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the South African model, was crowned as Miss Universe 2017 by outgoing titleholder Miss France Iris Mittenaere at The AXIS theatre of Planet Hollywood resort and casino in Las Vegas on November 27.

Nel Peters is the second South African contestant to be crowned Miss Universe. She won the title by competing with 91 others.

The Sedgefield native impressed the judges during the question and answer segment of the international beauty pageant by answering a question on various issues faced by women.

"In some places, women get paid 75% of what men earn for doing the same job, working the same hours and I do not believe that this is right. I think we should have equal work for equal pay for women all over the world," Miss South Africa said.

Nel Peters also spoke about her quality that she is very proud of and explained how she is planning to apply that quality during her time as Miss Universe.

"As Miss Universe, you have to be confident in who you are. Miss Universe has to overcome her fears and teach others to do the same. And nothing is ever too much to ask for. That is exactly who I am," the Sedgefield native said.

Here are a few things that you need to know about Miss Universe 2017:

Yesterday marked the start of 16 days of activism raising awareness about violence against women and children. This is a cause dear to me after my attempted hijacking. We are #unBreakable and you can #countMeIn to use my voice for the next #365Days A post shared by Miss South Africa 2017 (@demileighnp) on Nov 26, 2017 at 7:07am PST

The 22-year-old business management graduate was born on 28 June 1995 in Sedgefield, Western Cape.

She became a part of the fashion world at a very young age and began her pageantry career by competing in the Miss South Africa 2017 competition.

When your first set of parents arrive in Vegas and you coincidentally run into them at lunch #selfie ????? I'm so blessed to be sharing my Vegas journey with all four my parents! I am everything I am because of them?#MissUniverse #missuniversesouthafrica #southafrica A post shared by Miss South Africa 2017 (@demileighnp) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Both the parents of Nel Peters are remarried and she has always been proud of the fact that she has four parents.

V❤️E❤️G❤️A❤️S #VegasStrong #faith #hope #love A post shared by Miss South Africa 2017 (@demileighnp) on Nov 20, 2017 at 12:51pm PST

Miss South Africa enjoys scrapbooking and making handmade cards.

Clean face, clean hair ! Best feeling in the world! ???? A post shared by Miss South Africa 2017 (@demileighnp) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:38am PST

A Sedgefield native has once said that her biggest motive is her step sister, who is disabled.

Nel Peters loves hiking and road races. She also enjoys trail runs.

#MBFW - for @khosinkosi ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you @hanrihuman for getting a quick snap backstage ? A post shared by Miss South Africa 2017 (@demileighnp) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:31pm PDT

Miss South Africa made history at her high school by holding two leadership positions. When she was in grade 11, she was elected as George City Council's Deputy Junior Mayor, according to Sunday Times.

Standard Bank Top Women Awards #SBTopWomen A post shared by Miss South Africa 2017 (@demileighnp) on Aug 17, 2017 at 11:53am PDT