British luxury car maker Bentley Motors unveiled Continental Supersports, the fastest four-seater car in the world. The range-topping Conti is also Bentley's most powerful, quickest and fastest vehicle till date.

Bentley Bentayga's LWB, Coupe and high-performance version on cards

The Continental Supersports is powered by the 6.0-litre W12 engine used in all Continental models. The engineers have jacked up the engine with high-capacity turbochargers to generate a power output of 700bhp at 6,000 rpm and a mammoth 1,017Nm of torque at 2,050-4,500rpm range. The mill is mated to ZF 8-speed automatic with Quickshift, Block Shifting and wheel-mounted paddleshift.

The Continental Supersports requires only 3.5 seconds to hit 100kmph from the stationary position and also flaunts a top speed of 336 kmph. Similarly, its soft-top sibling, the Continental Supersports Convertible, is the fastest four-seat convertible in the world, with a sprint potential of 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and 330 kmph top speed.

The Continental Supersports also has torque vectoring system- first featured in the Continental GT3-R among Bentley's- which brakes individual front and rear wheels while turning corners. The car is fitted with high-performance carbon ceramic brakes with enhanced cooling. It sits behind lightweight 21-inch forged alloy wheels, and together save 20 kg in weight.

On the design side, the Continental Supersports has a newly sculpted front and rear bumper designs incorporating a carbon-fibre splitter and diffuser respectively. New side sill extensions and bonnet vents are finished in carbon-fibre while gloss-black front wing vents and rifled exhaust tailpipe design adds to the sportiness. A titanium exhaust option is available for more intense audible experience and it will further reduce the overall weight of the car by 5 kg.

Bentley offers a tri-tone cabin design with a diamond quilting pattern on the seats and door panels. The interior is completed with Supersports emblem stitching, and a bespoke steering wheel and gearlever, both featuring Alcantara accents.

"The Supersports name is legendary at Bentley. From the very first Supersports of the 1920s, to the Continental Supersports of 2009 – and now with the third iteration of this iconic model – it is a name which excites, impassions and thrills. Only Bentley could create a car which blends immense performance and unrivalled luxury in this way," said Wolfgang Durheimer, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors.