Bentley Continental Supersports
Bentley Continental SupersportsBentley Motors

British luxury car maker Bentley Motors unveiled Continental Supersports, the fastest four-seater car in the world. The range-topping Conti is also Bentley's most powerful, quickest and fastest vehicle till date.

Bentley Bentayga's LWB, Coupe and high-performance version on cards

The Continental Supersports is powered by the 6.0-litre W12 engine used in all Continental models. The engineers have jacked up the engine with high-capacity turbochargers to generate a power output of 700bhp at 6,000 rpm and a mammoth 1,017Nm of torque at 2,050-4,500rpm range. The mill is mated to ZF 8-speed automatic with Quickshift, Block Shifting and wheel-mounted paddleshift.

The Continental Supersports requires only 3.5 seconds to hit 100kmph from the stationary position and also flaunts a top speed of 336 kmph. Similarly, its soft-top sibling, the Continental Supersports Convertible, is the fastest four-seat convertible in the world, with a sprint potential of 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and 330 kmph top speed.

The Continental Supersports also has torque vectoring system- first featured in the Continental GT3-R among Bentley's- which brakes individual front and rear wheels while turning corners. The car is fitted with high-performance carbon ceramic brakes with enhanced cooling. It sits behind lightweight 21-inch forged alloy wheels, and together save 20 kg in weight. 

On the design side, the Continental Supersports has a newly sculpted front and rear bumper designs incorporating a carbon-fibre splitter and diffuser respectively. New side sill extensions and bonnet vents are finished in carbon-fibre while gloss-black front wing vents and rifled exhaust tailpipe design adds to the sportiness. A titanium exhaust option is available for more intense audible experience and it will further reduce the overall weight of the car by 5 kg.

Bentley offers a tri-tone cabin design with a diamond quilting pattern on the seats and door panels. The interior is completed with Supersports emblem stitching, and a bespoke steering wheel and gearlever, both featuring Alcantara accents.

Bentley Continental Supersports
Bentley Continental SupersportsBentley Motors

"The Supersports name is legendary at Bentley. From the very first Supersports of the 1920s, to the Continental Supersports of 2009 – and now with the third iteration of this iconic model – it is a name which excites, impassions and thrills. Only Bentley could create a car which blends immense performance and unrivalled luxury in this way," said Wolfgang Durheimer, chairman and chief executive of Bentley Motors.

Also read