LeDoux runs an alligator hunting business, where he gives hunters the chance to kill some of the most ferocious beasts on the planet. Despite being condemned by numerous animals rights groups, LeDouxs business is booming, with the 56-year-old charging $2,000 per kill.
Meet Charlie LeDoux, the Louisiana Alligator hunter
LeDoux runs an alligator hunting business, where he gives hunters the chance to kill some of the most ferocious beasts on the planet. Despite being condemned by numerous animals rights groups, LeDouxs business is booming, with the 56-year-old charging $2,000 per kill.
- October 21, 2017 04:31 IST
-