French high-performance car-maker Bugatti unveiled its latest supercar Chiron at the 86th Geneva Motor Show in 2016. The Molsheim-based firm recently delivered its first set of cars. The luxury car maker now created a bicycle worth Rs $39,000 (Rs 25 lakh approximately).

Also read: Hesketh Valiant: 6 things you need to know about the 210bhp supercharged monster

Bugatti joined forces with German bike company PG to come up with the PG Bugatti bicycle. Limited to 667 units, the high-tech bicycle weighs less than five kilograms, thanks to the fact that 95 per cent of is made from reinforced carbon-fibre materials. PG website claims the Bugatti bicycle is the lightest special urban bicycle in the world.

The PG website says German-made components in the bicycle are handcrafted using prepreg and methods otherwise found only in motor sport and the aeronautic industries, to guarantee the lightest weight and highest rigidity possible. The bicycle has been developed by PG, designed by Bugatti and manufactured by Kussmaul.

Similar to the Bugatti Chiron offered in the many customisation options, the Bugatti bicycle is offered with special paints, carbon in various colours and numerous types of leather. The company says bicycle is the perfect supplement for the 1,500bhp dream car. The PG website also reads with a disclaimer: "The special bike is a piece of sports equipment which is not intended to be used on public roads."

Similarly, Bugatti recently unveiled the Niniette 66 sport yacht in association with Palmer Johnson Yachts. The limited edition luxury yacht incorporates many aspects of the Bugatti's latest supercar, especially the exterior styling, which is reminiscent of Chiron. The 66-foot-long yacht made of carbon fibre is the first in a new series of yachts, starting from 50ft up to 80ft.