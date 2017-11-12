The first ever public appearance photos of Beyonce and Jay Z's twins Sir and Rumi Carter are here, and of course they are every bit as adorable as the internet expected them to be.

The wait for probably the most anticipated celebrity kids' photos is finally over, and fans and followers have now been treated to some insanely cute photos of the 36-year-old pop diva's kids from their visit to Miami for Jay Z's concert at the Amway Centre in Orlando on Sunday night.

Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles were seen cuddling the twins outside the Carters' Miami mansion, and everything about the moment captured was picture perfect. Queen Bey is seen sporting a colourful bathing suit and her 5-month-old mini me, Rumi sported a bow in her hair!

These are the first paparazzi leaked public spotting of the twins, after Beyonce's personal announcement of the twins' arrival on her Instagram account, just a month after they were born.

When asked about their unique choice of names, Jay Z, 47 had revealed how he and Beyonce had come up with them. "Rumi is our favourite poet, so it was for our daughter," Jay Z had revealed.

"Sir was like, man, come out the gate. He carries himself like that. He just came out, like, Sir."

While the couple has kept the photos extremely private, Hollywood Life had reported earlier how the two were struggling a lot with raising the twins.

"After raising Blue Ivy for five years, Beyonce really thought she had the whole parenting thing in the bag — but oh boy was she in for a shock!" sources close to the couple shared with the outlet. Everything she thought she knew is out the window when it came to twins.

"Beyonce knew it wouldn't be easy, and that two newborns mean twice the work, but she really didn't imagine it would be THIS hard," said the insiders. But of course, nothing is impossible for Beyonce as she looks like a pro with the twins now.

Also spotted at their mansion was their five-year-old daughter and first child, Blue Ivy, who seemed to be having quite the gala time with her new siblings. Daddy Jay Z made an appearance, too.

