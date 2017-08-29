As spiritual leaders go, Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan looks nothing like what you'd expect.

The self-styled godman was recently imprisoned for 10 years for raping two women.

'Love Charger Baba' who brought bling to spirituality, is not the archetypal saint. His 'filmi avatar' lend him a larger-than-life image that makes him 'Guru of Bling'.

'The Rockstar Baba' as he is popularly called, enjoys a lavish lifestyle with flashy bikes and cars. Singh owns a fleet of imported bulletproof cars — Lexus, Mercedes, Audis and BMWs — fitted with jammers in the same colour, bearing the same registration numbers for security reasons.

Check out the video to witness the colourful side of this so very saintly baba!

