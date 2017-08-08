Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, the directorial venture of Premam-fame Althaf Salim, has been making news ever since it was announced. The Nivin Pauly-starrer is expected to be a fun-filled family entertainer.

The much-awaited project has an ensemble cast. It marks the reunion of actors Krishna Sankar, Sharafudheen and Siju Wilson, who made a mark with the blockbuster entertainer Premam. Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela also marks the comeback of yesteryear actress Shanti Krishna, who will be seen playing Nivin's mother Sheela. It is the second movie of Ahaana Krishna after the critically acclaimed Njan Steve Lopez.

Newcomer Aishwarya Lekshmi will be seen opposite Nivin in the film, which also stars Srindaa Arhaan in an important role.

The makers of Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela have dropped the intro posters of each character on social media.

Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela, bankrolled by Nivin under the banner of Pauly Jr. Pictures, is slated to hit the screens as an Onam release on September 1. It will be distributed by E4 Entertainment in association with Studio 11 Release.

Meet all the characters of Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela here:

Lal appears as Chacko

Yesteryear actress Shanti Krishna makes her comeback with the upcoming movie. She plays Sheela Chacko, wife of Lal's character.

Nivin Pauly will be seen as Kurian Chacko, a fun-loving day-dreamer, who desperately wants to get married.

Ahaana Krishna, who made her acting debut in Rajeev Ravi's movie Njan Steve Lopez opposite Farhaan Faasil plays Nivin's sister Sarah Chacko in Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela. "Do girls like only fit guys? Sarah Chacko has the answer. Introducing Ahaana Krishna as the flamboyant Sarah," Ahaana's intro reads.

Siju Wilson, who played Jojo in the romantic entertainer Premam, will play Tony Edayady in the upcoming project.

Srindaa Arhaan appears as Tony's wife Mary Tony, and will be at her witty best.

Premam-fame Krishna Sankar plays as Subbu, a mentor, who has extensive knowledge about everything in life.