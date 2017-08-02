Adhi's Meesaya Murukku is doing well at the box office but its collections might be affected because of piracy. The full movie has been leaked online and it is available for download in various qualities including in HD quality.

The movie Meesaya Murukku has been illegally uploaded and streamed by many websites including Tamilrockers. This is expected to take a toll on its business as many netizens are downloading or live streaming the movie to save a few bucks.

Not just Kollywood, piracy has hit many film industries across the world. Though strict measures are in place, the menace remains unresolved.

Almost every big movie is hitting the internet within a day of its release nowadays. In some cases, the films are being leaked even before them hitting the theatres.

Vishal, the President of Producers' Council and Secretary of Nadigar Sangam, had promised to take several measures to curb piracy and waged a war against it. But his attempts have failed to give positive results as illegal copies of the movies continue to appear online in one or the other form.

Coming to Meesaya Murukku, Adithya aka Adhi of musical duo Hiphop Tamizha wrote the film and acted too. The main cast includes Vivek, Aathmika among others.