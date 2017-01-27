Megastar Chiranjeevi's Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu​ 4 (MEK 4) is all set for telecast on Maa TV soon. The bosses of the TV channel have made an official announcement about this reality TV show.

It is already known that Chiranjeevi is replacing Akkineni Nagarjuna, who hosted the first three seasons of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu​, which are big hit with audience. The makers of the show had released promos featuring the megastar on the show. Ever since then, the fans of mega family have been desperately waiting for the show to go on air.

Now, the bosses of Maa TV have given a hint at the telecast of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu​ 4. They wrote on the official Twitter handle of the channel that the much-awaited game show will start soon. Besides posting a teaser, they tweeted: "#MeeloEvaruKoteeswarudu​ to start soon..Megastar waiting!!! #MEKwithMegastar." The 50-second promotional video features Chiranjeevi waiting for participants.

Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu is the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The bosses announced that the fourth season would start from December 12, 2016. They even started flashing call for entry questions on MAA TV and on its official Twitter handle from October 2016. They flashed seven questions and October 18 was the last date to answer the seventh question.

It was rumoured that Chiranjeevi would start shooting for Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4 after he wrapped up Khaidi No 150. But it is not known why the bosses of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu 4 could not start its telecast. If we are to go by the buzz in the industry, Chiru went busy with the promotion of his comeback film. Hence, the show was delayed.

Only viewers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were eligible to participate in the first three seasons of Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu​. But Star Television Network, which has taken over MAA TV, has given opportunities to viewers of other areas to grace the show's hot seat. So, MEK 4 is expected to be a bigger success than the previous seasons.