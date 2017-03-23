Swami Aseemanand was granted bail by a Hyderabad court in the Mecca Masjid blast case on Thursday. He will be released from jail once the formalities are over.

At least nine people were killed and several others injured in an IED explosion inside the mosque in Hyderabad on May 18, 2007. It was initially suspected that Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was behind the blast.

Aseemanand, who was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had previously said that right-wing activists had a role in the attack inside the mosque, but later retracted the statement.

A special court of the National Investigation Agency had earlier acquitted Aseemanand and six others in the Ajmer Dargah blast case as well.

Aseemanand is also an accused in the Samjhauta Express and Malegaon blasts cases.