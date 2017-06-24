Saudi Arabia foiled a terror attack on the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on Friday. The Saudi Arabia Interior Ministry said that the suicide bomber blew himself up after the security forces surrounded the apartment he was in.

The ministry in a statement said that three cells had planned the attack at the mosque, which is the holiest site for Muslims. The suicide bomber exchanged fire with the security forces before blowing himself up in the central Mecca neighbourhood of Ajyad al-Masafi near the mosque.

The building in which the suicide bomber had taken refuge collapsed after the blast and that left several people injured.

"Confirms that this terrorist network, whose terrorist plan was thwarted, violated, in what they would have perpetrated, all sanctities by targeting the security of the Grand Mosque, the holiest place on Earth," the interior ministry said in a statement.

"They obeyed their evil and corrupt self-serving schemes managed from abroad whose aim is to destabilise the security and stability of this blessed country."

Here what we know about the attack so far

Iran condemns the plot to attack the Grand Mosque

Iran's foreign ministry issued a statement quoting spokesman Bahram Ghasemi, who called on all the nations to "be cautious." He also said that Iran is ready to help other countries confronting militants.

"Terrorism is rampant and growing now across the whole world," he added.

Attack happened just days before the end of Ramzan

The suicide bombers planned the attack on the Grand Mosque just days before the end of the holy month of Ramadan (Ramzan). The last 10 days of Ramadan holds special importance and are called as the final Ashra. Several Muslims around the world spend the last 10 days in Mecca.

How many people were injured?

Around 11 people, including six foreigners and five members of the security forces, were injured after the building collapsed. Interior Ministry security spokesman Mansour al-Turki said four had already been released from the hospital.

Five people arrested

Saudi security forces have arrested five people, including a woman, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news website reported.

Raw footage of the attack (WARNING: Some readers may find the video disturbing)

Videos and photos of the building, where the attacker blew himself up, have been doing the rounds on social media.