The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has finally opened up on Sridevi's cause of death, almost two weeks after the legendary Indian actress passed away. It denied any foul play in her death and said there was no reason to be suspicious.

"As far as I know, the paperwork from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government had been handed over to us and on the basis of that the mortal remains were brought to India. Had there been something suspicious, it would have come out by now," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The legendary actress, 54, died February 24 at her hotel room in Dubai, where she stayed back after attending the wedding her nephew Mohit Marwah. According to the forensic report, she died of accidental drowning in her bathtub.

However, an initial lack of details regarding her cause of death led to suspicions. It was first reported that she died of a cardiac arrest. Some even raised the possibility of murder, and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy added fuel to the fire by telling Times Now that it was difficult for a person to drown in a bathtub unless they were pushed or prevented from breathing.

Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor had earlier told trade analyst Komal Nahta that he found his wife immersed from head to toe in a tub full of water when he opened the bathroom after she didn't respond to his calls.

The Dubai police ruled Sridevi's death as a case of accidental drowning after an investigation. Her mortal remains were flown to Mumbai for funeral three days after her death.