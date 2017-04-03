Senior Tamil Nadu politician Vaiko, founder and general secretary of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), was arrested on Monday and sent to 15-day judicial custody in a 2009 sedition case.

The Chennai Police had filed a sedition case against Vaiko in 2009 for his speech, in which he warned that India would not remain a united country if the war against banned group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Sri Lanka was not brought to an end. An FIR was filed against the politician under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act on charges of inciting violence in 2009.

Vaiko, who is a staunch supporter of the LTTE, had said that a "bloodbath" would take place in Tamil Nadu if any harm was caused to the banned outfit's leader V Prabhakaran. He had also reportedly said that it would not be wrong for the youth to take up arms and join the LTTE to fight against the Sri Lankan army.

Vaiko, who was produced before a magistrate on Monday, refused to furnish a bail bond following which he was taken into judicial custody. His passport has also been seized.