British sportscar maker McLaren Automotive's VVIP model range is known as the Ultimate Series. The only model launched so far in this club is P1 and its track derivative P1 GTR. It looks like the next Ultimate Series model is in the works and it is more extreme than the already extreme P1.

Though the company has not divulged any development on the new Ultimate Series model, Autocar reports the model is internally called P15. The motto behind the development of the car is reportedly "the most extreme, track-focused road car." This clearly indicates that P15 will be a track weapon.

The new model will draw power from the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 that also does duty in every McLaren road car on sale today. The mill will be mated to a tweaked version of the seven-speed gearbox in 720S. Before you ask, why such a small capacity engine, it will reportedly belt out 789bhp with extensive tweaks. This exceeds the 727bhp produced by the road going P1's engine. However, the number will not eclipse the 903bhp of P1 when the electric motor is also in operation.

The hypercar is expected to weigh less than 1,300kg. It will be achieved by the use of McLaren's latest Monocage II one-piece carbon-fibre tub, which was first used on 720S. The targeted kerb weight is substantially lower than the 1,547kg of P1. This means the power-to-weight ratio of P15 will be more than P1's 647bhp per tonne. That will make P15 a hooligan on the race track. The 0-100kmph time of P15 will potentially match P1's 2.7 seconds and get close to P1 GTR's 2.5 seconds.

Rest of the details on the P15 are scarce at the moment. The official reveal event is expected to be held before the end of the year and the model will be limited to 500 units. Starting prices will be about £700,000 (approximately Rs 6 crore excluding taxes). Global premiere of the model is expected at the Geneva motor show in March 2018.

Source: Autocar