McDonalds staff in UK go on strike for first time ever Close
McDonalds staff in UK go on strike for first time ever

Workers at fast food chain McDonalds are staging their first-ever strike in the UK on 3 September, in a dispute over pay, zero-hour contracts and working conditions. The Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union allege that the fast food chain is failing to scrap zero-hour contracts and offer a wage of £10 an hour to some its staff as a punishment for joining a union.