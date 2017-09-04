Workers at fast food chain McDonalds are staging their first-ever strike in the UK on 3 September, in a dispute over pay, zero-hour contracts and working conditions. The Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union allege that the fast food chain is failing to scrap zero-hour contracts and offer a wage of £10 an hour to some its staff as a punishment for joining a union.
McDonalds staff in UK go on strike for first time ever
- September 4, 2017 18:30 IST
