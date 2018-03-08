For the first time in its history, a hundred McDonalds restaurants across the United States will have their trademark golden arches all over their stores, on packaging and uniforms entirely flipped upside down to celebrate International Womens Day on March 8. The owner of one of the participating restaurants in Lynwood, California, said the effort to celebrate women by flipping the iconic sign really makes a statement.
McDonalds flips iconic logo to a W for International Womens Day
Mar 8, 2018 17:49 IST
Latest News