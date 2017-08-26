McDonald's India has announced it will close nearly 169 McDonald's outlets in northern and eastern India after the it decided to terminate a franchise agreement with its Indian partner.

The American fast-food giant said its India partner violated the terms of the franchise agreement, including reneging on payment of royalties.

The franchisee agreement was between its India arm McDonald's India Private Ltd (MIPL) and Vikram Bakshi-headed Connaught Plaza Restaurants Ltd (CPRL)

The global fast food joint runs close to 430 outlets across the country.

In June, it shut 43 of the 55 McDonald's eateries in Delhi following CPRL failing to get the mandatory regulatory health licences renewed.

McDonald's is currently looking for a new partner to continue its business in the concerned outlets spanned across North and East India.

The outlets will remain open in south and west India, where it uses a different franchise operator.

