Reports have emerged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have reached an agreement with the Phogat sisters -- Geeta and Babita -- whose lives were portrayed in the blockbuster Bollywood movie Dangal, to be the star campaigners in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Polls 2017.

However, the elder of the Phogat sisters, Geeta Phogat, has rubbished the reports as nothing but rumours.

"Pata nahi yeh afwaa kisne faila di [God knows who has started spreading this rumour]," wrote Geeta on Twitter on Saturday.

It was claimed that not only the Phogat sisters but also the India cricket team opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been roped in to be the star campaigners of the Narendra Modi-led party in the MCD elections scheduled for next month.

The reports have said that these stars would be seen campaigning for the BJP in a gala event on April 22.

Geeta and Babita Phogat have been hogging the limelight ever since the release of the Dangal movie. The daughters of Mahavir Singh Phogat have become almost household names, with them making an appearance in every event possible -- be it during political events or sports events or brand endorsement events.

The star wrestlers were also appointed as the brand ambassadors by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to promote Modi's visionary Swachh Bharat Abhiyan across South Delhi.