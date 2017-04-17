In the run up to the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls slated for April 23, Maheish Girri, the National Secretary of BJP, has tweeted out a list of promises to lure voters.

Girri has promised to roll out a meals programme (at just Rs 10) under Dindayal Antyodaya Rasoi Yojana and to do away with municipal taxes.

He also addressed various issues faced by Delhites. "All markets will be cleaned in night. It will not hamper business in day. MCD will collect garbage from home and it shall be treated in Fixed Compactor stations making Delhi landfill free," said Girri.

The temporary 'safai karmacharis' employed in the municipal corporation will be made permanent, he added.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party took a dig at BJP's promise of a cleaner Delhi and house tax exemption.

"They have not kept the promises made to the people of Delhi in the previous MCD elections in 2007 and 2012. The manifesto is nothing but a document of lies and failures of the BJP over the past 10 years in power in the MCDs. They have turned Delhi into a big dustbin," said AAP's Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey.

A few days ago Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi chief minister had lashed out at a group of youth chanting Modi's name at his campaign rally. "Ask them if chanting Modi's name can waive off the house tax for you, even I am ready to chant PM's name if this happens," said Kejriwal.