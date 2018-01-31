MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi has crossed Rs 70 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The film has emerged as the hat-trick success for Nani and double hat-trick for Dil Raju in 2017.

MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi was released amidst huge hype and expectations and opened to a robust response at the box office. The movie received negative talk and it clashed with Akhil Akkineni's Hello, which hit the screens a day after it. Trade experts predicted that both these aspects would take a toll on its collection on the following days.

But MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi remained rock-steady and surpassed Rs 50 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its eight-day-extended first week. The movie recovered 100 percent of the investments of its distributors, who spend Rs 30 crore on its theatrical rights.

MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi faced tough competition from big ticket movies like Agnyaathavaasi, Jai Simha and Bhaagamathie in the next four weeks, but it managed to fare well at the ticket counters. The movie collected approximately another Rs 20 crore gross at the worldwide box office in these weeks.

MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi has collected approximately a total of over Rs 70 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. The movie has earned Rs 40 crore for its global distributors. The movie has fetched them 33 percent profit shares from them. It has become one of the super-hit Telugu movies of 2017.

Before its release, Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations churned out five hit movies in 2017, while Nani had two hits for his credit in the year. The actor and producer have scored a hat-trick and double hat-trick success, respectively from MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi.

Here are the details of the theatrical rights' price and area-wise earnings of MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi. These are estimated numbers and they may not match the actual figures. All the numbers are in Rs and crore, except when mentioned otherwise.