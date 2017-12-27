Telugu movie MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) starring Nani and Sai Pallavi, has been continuing its successful run at the worldwide box office on the weekdays and inched closer to Rs 50-crore mark in 6 days.

The Dil Raju bankrolled movie, was released in over 925 screens around the world on December 21 and received a good response. MCA collected Rs 37.40 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. The movie went on to shatter lifetime records of some of Nani's previous movies.

Despite clashing with Hello, MCA kept the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters across the globe on Monday as it was a holiday on account of Christmas. Its Monday collection was more than that of Sunday in many locations. But the movie witnessed a drop of around 50 percent on Tuesday as its a busy working day.

As per the estimates, MCA has collected approximately over Rs 10.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Monday and Tuesday together. Its six-day total collection has now reached Rs 48 crore gross.

As you are reading this article, MCA has already minted the much needed Rs 2 crore and surpassed the Rs 50-crore mark. It has become the fourth movie for Nani to achieve this feat after Ninnu Kori (Rs 52.30 crore), Nenu Local (Rs 58 crore) and Eega (Rs 65 crore). Considering its current pace, the film will surely become the highest grossing film for the actor in its second week.

MCA has been reportedly made with a whopping budget of Rs 25 crore and its global theatrical rights have fetched Rs 30 crore for its producers. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 29 crore for its distributors so far and is set to return 100 percent of their investments with small profit share by the end of its first week.