MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) has surprised everyone with its superb collection at the worldwide box office in the eight-day extended first week. With this, Nani has joined league of big stars Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR.

It is a known fact that the box office success of a Telugu film is decided by its star power, and there is little role for its content in all of it. Many commercial movies have gone on to become blockbusters at the box office because the key to their success was the presence of big stars Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun. Now, Nani appears to be the newest entrant in this league of Telugu actors.

Nani's latest outing MCA is a commercial entertainer that has nothing to boast about when it comes to content. But it has the backing of noted producer Dil Raju, and its promos had created a lot of hype, curiosity and expectations around the movie before its release. The film received an overwhelming response at the worldwide box office and went on to become one of the biggest openers of Tollywood in 2017.

But MCA garnered negative response from the audiences and critics. When everyone was thinking that word of mouth would take a toll on its collection at the box office, Nani shouldered the movie like other superstars of Tollywood. His presence in the film drove the audiences towards the cinema halls.

MCA has collected over Rs 55 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the eight-day extended first week. The movie is estimated to have fetched Rs 32.5 crore for its global distributors, who shelled out Rs 30 crore for its theatrical rights. The film has not only recovered 100 percent of their investments, but got them some profit as well.

MCA is set to get them some more profit in the coming days. The movie is heading towards becoming a big hit despite garnering negative response and clashing with Akhil Akkineni's Hello.

It has become a hat-trick success for Nani, who delivered the hits Nenu Local and Ninnu Kori before this. This success streak is another aspect that qualifies him to enter the club of superstars like Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun.