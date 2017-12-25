Nani's MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi has made a brilliant collection at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend and become the biggest winner of this Christmas.

Amidst huge hype and expectations, MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi was released in over 925 screens across on the globe on December 21 and received fantastic response everywhere. The movie collected Rs 15.50 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and became the biggest opener for Nani, beating the records of his previous movies.

MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi had received a negative talk from the audience and clashed with Akhil Akkineni's new release Hello from its second day. The trade analyst predicted that its collection would be hugely affected by the word of mouth and Hello from Saturday.

But the Nani and Sai Pallavi-starrer surprised everyone by remaining rock-steady at the ticket counters over on the following days. MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi has collected approximately Rs 27 crore gross in the Telugu states, Rs 2.90 crore gross in Karnataka, Rs 4.60 crore in the US, Rs 42 lakh in Australia and Rs 1.95 crore gross in the rest of India and other international markets in the first weekend.

MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi has collected a total of Rs 36.87 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. It is the highest amount for a film starring Nani. Interestingly, some big-ticket films failed to cross this amount at the box office in their lifetime in 2017.

MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi fetched Rs 30 crore from the sale of its theatrical rights. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 22.01 crore for the distributors in the first weekend. The film has recovered 73.36 percent of their investments in just four days and is likely to return the remaining amount in the following days.

Here are the details of the theatrical rights' price and area-wise earnings of MCA aka Middle Class Abbayi. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in Rs and crore.