20th Century Boy And Girl, the upcoming MBC romantic comedy drama, will not be premiering on Monday, September 25, at 10pm KST. The telecast of episodes 1 and 2 has been delayed for a week due to an ongoing strike at the headquarters of the broadcasting network.

An industry insider claimed that the first two episodes of the Korean mini-series is scheduled to air on October 2. "Due to the filming schedule, the air date for the first episode has been adjusted," Soompi quoted a source.

The pilot of the Korean mini-series might focus on the relationship between an actress named Sa Jin Jin and an investment banker named Gong Ji Won.

Also read School 2017 actress Han Sun Hwa to make guest appearance in upcoming MBC drama

The female lead will be portrayed by Madame Antoine star Han Ye Seul and her teenage years will be depicted by Gugudan member Kang Mi Na. Meanwhile, the male protagonist will be played by Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People star Kim Ji Suk and his younger version by SF9 member Kim In Seong.

Other celebrities to appear in the Korean mini-series include Happy Home actor Lee Sang Woo, The Master Of Revenge actress Ryu Hyun Kyung, actor Ahn Se Ha from The King Loves and actor Oh Sang Jin of SBS drama The Family Is Coming.

20th Century Boy And Girl was initially titled No Sex And The City. It is written by Lim Hwa Min and directed by Lee Dong Yoon. The television drama revolves around the life of three women, who are in their mid 30s.