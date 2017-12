The annual end-of-the-music program – MBC Gayo Daejejun 2017 – has wrapped up for another year with impressive performances of popular K-Pop groups, including EXO and BTS.

Hosted at the Ilsan MBC Dream Center in Seoul, the New Year's Eve show was broadcast live worldwide for free on various streaming sites. Here are some of the highlights for all those people who could not watch the show online.

EXO on stage with Universe and Ko Ko Bop

BTS performs GOGO and Mic Drop

Wanna One with Beautiful and Wanna Be

Red Velvet performs Pee-A-Boo

Twice with Likey and Heart Shaker

Seventeen performs Campfire and Clap

Teen Top with High Five and Love Is

GOT7 performs Teenager

GFriend with Love Whisper

Hwang Chi Yeul performs A Daily Song