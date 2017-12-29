MBC Entertainment Awards 2017 will kick-start in a few hours with a live broadcast. Popular Korean celebrities, including noted comedian Park Na Rae and actress Han Hye Jin, are expected to attend the annual award ceremony.

The event will be hosted by Super Junior member Heechul in association with comedian Yang Se Hyung and model-turned-actress Han Hye Jin. Comedian Yoo Jae Seok might also join them to host the show this year.

Also read: KBS Song Festival 2017 live stream: Where to watch EXO, BTS perform online from India, China, the US and other countries

Where to watch it live online?

The annual award ceremony will be broadcast live from 8:55 pm KST on Friday, December 29. The fans of Korean variety shows and other popular shows can click here to watch the event. The star-studded programme will also be available online here.

Check out the nomination list below:

Variety Show of the Year

I Live Alone

Radio Star

Infinite Challenge

Insolent Housemates

Borg Mom

King of Masked Singer

All Broadcasts of the World

Section TV

Music Core

Wizard of Nowhere

Best Couple