The South Korean entertainment industry is hosting several awards shows to honour the best in their field. The recently concluded award show was MBC Entertainment Awards 2016. Hosted by Kim Sung Joo, Lee Sung Kyung, and Jun Hyun Moo, MBC Entertainment Awards also honoured the best of programs and talents.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo lead actors to attend SBS Drama Awards 2016?

The award show, held on December 29, awarded Park Chan Ho, Kim Gura, Yoo Jae Suk and Kim Sung Joo among others for their best performances this year. Jae Suk took home the biggest award of the night – Grand Prize.

"The more awards I receive, the more sorry I feel. He addressed his fellow nominees by saying, "To Jung Joon Ha, thank you so much and I'm so sorry. And to Kim Gura and Kim Sung Joo, I want to express my thanks," he said after receiving the awards.

Check out the complete winners' list below:

Rookie Award for Music and Talk Shows: Shin Go Eun ("Section TV") and Han Dong Geun ("Duet Song Festival")

Rookie Award for Variety: Lee Si Young ("Real Men") and Park Chan Ho ("Real Men")

Rookie Award for Radio: Kangta ("Starry Night") and Park Soo Hong ("It's the Time of Radio")

Excellence Award for Radio: Kim Shin Young ("Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope") and Kim Hyun Chul ("Kim Hyun Chul's Afternoon Discovery")

High Excellence Award for Radio: Bae Chul Soo ("Bae Chul Soo's Music Camp")

Screenwriter of the Year Award for Television: Lee Ae Young ("Real Men")

Screenwriter of the Year Award for Radio: Park Geum Sun ("Women's Time")

PD Award (awarded by producing directors): Kim Gura ("Radio Star," "King of Mask Singer," "My Little Television")

Best Teamwork Award: "King of Mask Singer" (PD No Si Yong)

Best Couple Award: Eric Nam and MAMAMOO's Solar ("We Got Married")

Special Award for Singers: Ha Hyun Woo

Special Award for Music and Talk Shows: Yoon Jong Shin ("Radio Star")

Special Award for Variety: Jun Hyun Moo ("I Live Alone")

Lifetime Achievement Award: Goo Bong Seo

Popularity Award: Yang Se Hyung ("Infinite Challenge"), Cao Lu and Jo Se Ho ("We Got Married"), Han Hye Jin ("I Live Alone")

MC Award: Baek Ji Young, Sung Si Kyung, Yoo Se Yoon ("Duet Song Festival")

Excellence Award for Music and Talk Shows: Solbi ("Real Men" and "Radio Star"), Yoo Young Suk ("King of Mask Singer")

Excellence Award for Variety: Park Na Rae ("I Live Alone"), Heo Kyung Hwan ("Real Men")

High Excellence Award for Variety: Lee Guk Joo ("I Live Alone," "We Got Married"), Jung Joon Ha ("Infinite Challenge")

High Excellence Award for Music and Talk Shows: Kim Sung Joo ("King of Mask Singer")

Best Program of the Year Award: "Infinite Challenge"

Grand Prize: Yoo Jae Suk