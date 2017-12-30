The wait for 2017 MBC Drama Awards is over! In a few hours, some of the most popular K-Pop idols and groups (including the members EXO and BTS) will gather together in Seoul to kick off the annual award ceremony on Saturday (December 30) night.

Big names from the Korean entertainment industry like Ha Ji Won and YoonA are expected to attend the event this year. However, all the eyes could be on Kim So Hyun, who is currently preparing for a comeback to the drama world with the upcoming KBS series Radio Romance.

Here's a look at the nomination list and live streaming details for online viewers:

The 2017 MBC Drama Awards will kick-start with a live broadcast on Saturday, December 30, at 9 pm KST. Click here to watch the annual award ceremony via live-streaming on the official website on MBC. For more information on the host, celebrity lineup and performances, stay tuned to the MBC website.

Korean drama lovers can also check out the hottest trends of the season and the best-dressed celebrities through the pre-show, which includes red carpet arrivals. All the updates on the red carpet event could be available on the social media pages of MBC.

And the nominees for this year are...

Drama Of The Year

Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People

Man Who Dies To Live

You Are Too Much

Hospital Ship

Ruler: Master Of The Mask

I Am Not a Robot

Two Cops

Money Flower

Return of Bok Dan Ji

Always Spring

Enemies From The Past

Person Who Gives Happiness

Teacher Oh Soon Nam

The King Loves

The Guardians

20th Century Boy And Girl

Father, I'll Take Care Of You

Bad Thief, Good Thief

Man Who Sets The Table

Radiant Office

Missing 9

Golden Pouch

All Kinds Of Daughters-In-Law

Backflow

Best Villain

Geum Bo Ra for Blow Breeze

Seo Yi Sook for Bad Thief, Good Thief and Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People

Han Soo Yeon for Teacher Oh Soon Nam

Heo Joon Ho for Ruler: Master Of The Mask

Choi Tae Joon for Missing 9

Best Comedy Character

Shin Sung Rok for Man Who Dies To Live

Jung Kyung Ho for Missing 9

Kim Soo Mi for Man Who Sets The Table

Hwang Dong Joo for Father, I'll Take Care of You

Kim Sun Ho for Two Cops

Best Hustle Award

Lee Joo Woo for Return Of Bok Dan Ji

Kim Sang Joong for Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People

INFINITE member L for Ruler: Master Of The Mask

Lee Si Young for The Guardians

Ryu Won for Missing 9

Male Popularity Award

Jo Jung Suk for Two Cops

Yoo Seung Ho for I Am Not A Robot

Jang Hyuk for Money Flower

Yoon Kyun Sang for Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People

CNBLUE member Kang Min Hyuk for Hospital Ship

L for Ruler: Master Of The Mask

Kim Ji Suk for Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People and 20th Century Boy And Girl

Female Popularity Award