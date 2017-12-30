Big names from the Korean entertainment industry like Ha Ji Won and YoonA are expected to attend the event this year. However, all the eyes could be on Kim So Hyun, who is currently preparing for a comeback to the drama world with the upcoming KBS series Radio Romance.
Here's a look at the nomination list and live streaming details for online viewers:
The 2017 MBC Drama Awards will kick-start with a live broadcast on Saturday, December 30, at 9 pm KST. Click here to watch the annual award ceremony via live-streaming on the official website on MBC. For more information on the host, celebrity lineup and performances, stay tuned to the MBC website.
Korean drama lovers can also check out the hottest trends of the season and the best-dressed celebrities through the pre-show, which includes red carpet arrivals. All the updates on the red carpet event could be available on the social media pages of MBC.
And the nominees for this year are...
Drama Of The Year
- Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People
- Man Who Dies To Live
- You Are Too Much
- Hospital Ship
- Ruler: Master Of The Mask
- I Am Not a Robot
- Two Cops
- Money Flower
- Return of Bok Dan Ji
- Always Spring
- Enemies From The Past
- Person Who Gives Happiness
- Teacher Oh Soon Nam
- The King Loves
- The Guardians
- 20th Century Boy And Girl
- Father, I'll Take Care Of You
- Bad Thief, Good Thief
- Man Who Sets The Table
- Radiant Office
- Missing 9
- Golden Pouch
- All Kinds Of Daughters-In-Law
- Backflow
Best Villain
- Geum Bo Ra for Blow Breeze
- Seo Yi Sook for Bad Thief, Good Thief and Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People
- Han Soo Yeon for Teacher Oh Soon Nam
- Heo Joon Ho for Ruler: Master Of The Mask
- Choi Tae Joon for Missing 9
Best Comedy Character
- Shin Sung Rok for Man Who Dies To Live
- Jung Kyung Ho for Missing 9
- Kim Soo Mi for Man Who Sets The Table
- Hwang Dong Joo for Father, I'll Take Care of You
- Kim Sun Ho for Two Cops
Best Hustle Award
- Lee Joo Woo for Return Of Bok Dan Ji
- Kim Sang Joong for Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People
- INFINITE member L for Ruler: Master Of The Mask
- Lee Si Young for The Guardians
- Ryu Won for Missing 9
Male Popularity Award
- Jo Jung Suk for Two Cops
- Yoo Seung Ho for I Am Not A Robot
- Jang Hyuk for Money Flower
- Yoon Kyun Sang for Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People
- CNBLUE member Kang Min Hyuk for Hospital Ship
- L for Ruler: Master Of The Mask
- Kim Ji Suk for Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People and 20th Century Boy And Girl
Female Popularity Award
- Honey Lee for Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People
- Chae Soo Bin for I Am Not A Robot and Rebel: Thief Who Stole The People
- Ha Ji Won for Hospital Ship
- Kim So Hyun for Ruler: Master Of The Mask
- Girl's Day member Hyeri for Two Cops
- Han Ye Seul for 20th Century Boy And Girl
- Girls' Generation member YoonA for The King Loves