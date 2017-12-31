The winners of MBC Drama Awards 2017 have been revealed. The cast and crew of historical drama Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People took home nine awards, including the Drama of the Year award.

While actor Kim Sang Joong received the grand prize, actress Honey Lee and actor Kim Ji Suk bagged female and male High Excellence Award for Monday-Tuesday Drama. Actress Chae Soo Bin won the Female Excellence Award for Monday-Tuesday Drama.

After accepting his grand prize, Kim Sang Joong thanked the co-stars and the creative team behind the series. "Nowadays, I am considered a senior by many in the industry. I will do my best to be a senior people can look up to rather than a senior who expects to be served by his juniors," he said.

Other big winners of the night were Ruler: Master of the Mask, Money Flower, Two Cops and Missing 9. The shows took home at least three awards each on Saturday (December 30) evening.

Here's the complete winners list of MBC Drama Awards 2017: