The makers of director Koratala Siva's Bharath Ane Nenu (BAN), which is also known as MB24, have revealed that superstar Mahesh Babu is set to 'take the first oath' on Republic day, January 26.

Koratala Siva and Mahesh Babu have delivered a blockbuster film Srimanthudu. The duo is coming back together and the success of their first combo film has generated a lot of curiosity about their next film titled Bharath Ane Nenu, which is scheduled for a grand worldwide release in April.

The makers of Bharath Ane Nenu have kept most of its details under the wraps and they are yet to release its first look and teaser. This delay has doubled the viewers' curiosity about the movie. It was reported last week that its first look and title logo would be released as Sankranti treat for Mahesh Babu's fans on January 15.

But instead of releasing them, DVV Dhanayya, who is producing Bharath Ane Nenu under his banner DVV Entertainment, announced on Monday that Mahesh Babu will take his first oath on January 26. The producer tweeted on January 15, "Superstar Mahesh Babu's #MB24, directed by Siva Koratala, will take the First Oath this Republic Day! #MB24FirstOathOn26Jan."

Bharat Ane Nenu is a political thriller and Mahesh Babu will be playing the chief minister of a state in the movie. This is for the first time the superstar is appearing as a politician and the filmgoers are excited to see the avatar in the flick, which has been written by director Koratala Siva.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is playing the actor's love interest, while Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Sarath Kumar, Posani Krishna Murali and Devaraj appear in the supporting cast of Bharat Ane Nenu. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for the film and Tirru and Ravi K Chandran are handling the camera.