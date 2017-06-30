After being in the making for more than a year, the super fight between mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was confirmed for August 26 in Las Vegas. With both fighters expected to have nine-figure paydays, the much-anticipated 12-round boxing match is all set to smash the previous records and become the highest-earning fight of all time.

The two fighters' firebrand personalities and the fanbase they enjoy has helped the hype around the fight go through the roof. However, quite a few from the boxing fraternity have ridiculed the chances of the boxing match living up to its expectations, citing McGregor's lack of experience in boxing.

Unruffled by what is being said about the fight, Mayweather seems to be going with his regular training. The American legend has signalled his intentions early days ahead of the contest in the ring by releasing a training video.

The 18-second clip filmed at Mayweather Boxing Club in Las Vegas is an assurance to fans of the 40-year-old undefeated boxer that he has not dropped even a bit of his speed and reflexes. Mayweather, who has been lured out of retirement, calls himself an "old legend" in the description of the video. He concedes that he is not the same fighter as he used to be, but that he is still ready for arduous training sessions.

I know I'm not the same fighter I was 20 years ago, I'm not the same fighter I was 10 years ago... As a matter of fact, I'm not the same fighter I was 5 years ago,I'm just an old legend putting in work in 16 oz gloves

On the other hand, McGregor, as usual, has been quick to react. The Dubliner, hours after Mayweather shared the video, has come up with his own training video with a caption: "You've never seen these moves."

McGregor is seen hitting a heavy bag in the short clip in which he also says: "I am going to stop Floyd, the world is going to eat their words". The UFC legend seems to have figured out that not a lot of people are considering him favourite to down the boxing legend.

Notably, Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, who was beaten by Mayweather in 2015, opined that McGregor will not be even able to "land a meaningful punch" on the American boxer. He also warned the fans not expect too much from the match, which according to him it will be "boring".

Former four-weight world champion Roberto Duran also said there was no chance of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star coming out victorious on the big night. However, UFC president Dana White revealed earlier this month that McGregor was feeling confident of beating the odds and winning the bout.